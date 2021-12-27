After Suga, BTS Members RM & Jin Test COVID Positive

As per the agency, RM didn't show any particular symptoms, while Jin showed mild ones including light fever. He is currently undergoing treatment at home. On Friday, the agency stated that Suga did not show any symptoms and was isolating at home.

After returning from the United States earlier this month, RM had tested negative. But he was later diagnosed with the virus ahead of his scheduled release from self-quarantine, the agency said.



The agency continued that Jin took PCR tests twice after returning to South Korea some time back, and tested negative both times. But after having flu-like symptoms on Saturday and undertaking the test again, his results came positive. Media reports said he also had traveled to the US.

Suga was diagnosed during quarantine, after returning from the US.

(With inputs from AP)