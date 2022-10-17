Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber End Years of Trolling With One Photo, Twitter Reacts
Hailey Bieber recently clarified that there is no beef between her and Selena Gomez as claimed by the internet
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber recently got clicked together at an event quashing the alleged feud between the two. Hailey Rhode Bieber was trolled extensively after she married Justin Bieber. For years now, fans have speculated tension between Selena and Hailey, since the former had an on and off relationship with Justin Bieber for over eight years.
So, when the duo posed together warmly at Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, the internet broke into a frenzy.
While in the past Hailey has received a lot of backlash and blame for Selena and Justin's breakup, she has always maintained that she never dated Justin while he was in a relationship and that there are no problems between the two.
In a recent episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, Hailey shut down rumours that she was involved with Justin while he was in a relationship with Selena, she said, "A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from, like, ‘Oh, you stole him!’ It's about people knowing the truth. Because there's a truth.”
She further addressed the alleged fight between her and Selena and said, "It's all respect. It's all love. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect."
After the podcast aired, Selena took to her social media and urged her fans to be 'kind' and stop sending 'vile and hate comments.'
Now the pictures from the event where Selena and Hailey are seen warmly hugging each other and posing together have once and for all cleared any rumours of any rifts between the two. This is how fans reacted to the pictures:
