Imtiaz Ali Decodes The 'Hotel Decent' Scene From 'Jab We Met'
Imtiaz Ali speaks about how the 'Ratlam scene' wasn't even shot in Ratlam.
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is known for memorable films such as Jab We Met, Tamasha, Rockstar, Highway. In this video for The Quint, Imtiaz decodes one of the iconic scenes from Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor-starrer Jab We Met - the 'Hotel Decent' scene.
"Watching this scene from 'Jab We Met' after a long time, and now I see the point of everyone falling in love with Geet Dhillon. One thing which is important to know in this scene is that all the sequences were shot in different cities. We had very little preparation time to shoot 'Jab We Met', so we shot the 'Ratlam scene' in Manali".Imtiaz Ali, director
Imtiaz adds that Teddy Maurya, who plays the receptionist in the scene, wasn't chosen for the role. "Teddy Maurya was the art director in this movie. The actor we wanted for this scene was his brother Vijay Maurya, but he was unable to reach on that particular time. Teddy was setting the location up and I requested him to put a capsie on and play the role. Even today, people recognise Teddy as the manager from Hotel Decent".
