Imtiaz Ali on Turning Intimacy Director For Netflix's 'She Season 2'
She' Season 2 is all set to release on 17 June.
Imtiaz Ali’s She Season 2 is all set to release on 17 June. The Netflix series follows a female constable as she attempts to catch a dangerous drug dealer. The show’s central character, Bhumi Pardesi, discovers the power of her sexuality and wields it accordingly. Initially introduced as a timid constable, the character goes through a gripping journey in the first season.
Speaking to The Quint, Imtiaz Ali, Aaditi Pohankar, and Arif Ali throw light on how the second season is different from the first, on Bhumi’s character arch, the various ways in which intimacy can be portrayed on screen, and how a city can become a character in itself.
Imtiaz Ali also shared the creative dynamic between him and brother Arif, stating, “Every time I wrote something, Arif was dismissive about it.” Imtiaz recalled turning intimacy director for ‘She’ and how he believes intimacy can be portrayed on screen.
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
