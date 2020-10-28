‘Jab We Met’ Actor Had to Leave Mumbai For Lack of Opportunities

Remember Anshuman from Jab We Met? The character we all judged and disliked as much we loved and adored Geet? Actor Tarun Arora who played Anshuman spoke to The Quint and recalled how his role in Jab We Met changed his life. The model-turned-actor had to leave Mumbai after a series of bad films before Imtiaz Ali’s film with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor came his way. Arora moved to Bangalore and opened a restaurant and then Jab We Met happened. Though the success of Jab We Met didn’t exactly get him many offers in Bollywood, it opened up doors for him in theTamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries where he worked with A-listers down south.

Finally, after 13 years of Jab We Met, Arora is back in Bollywood and this time he will be seen in Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb. Watch our chat with Tarun Arora.