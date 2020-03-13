What Made Thappad Succeed, When Chhapaak and Panga Couldn’t?

Often, audiences look at the box office numbers of films and if it hasn’t crossed the Rs 50 crore mark or the golden Rs 100-200 crore mark they think - ‘it’s not a hit film’. But the real success of a film actually comes down to how much money it made viz-a -viz the budget. And success also depends upon the context of the kind of content of the film.

Thappad is the third film this year, with a female protagonist after Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga. Thappad may not have made the kind of money that some of Taapsee’s other films like Badla have, but for the kind subject that it dealt with, it was never really meant to be a crowd-pleaser. The film is however an engaging social drama about a woman who leaves her husband when he slaps her in a fit of rage.