Sorry Trolls, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ Hasn’t Lost Any Money

So, unfortunately for the trolls, the producers of the Deepika Padukone film Chhapaak, which includes Deepika herself, will make money from the film. Yes, it hasn’t made the kind of money that Deepika’s previous release Padmaavat did, but that Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, was made on a budget of over Rs 200 crore and was released across 3500 screens in India. Considering that Chhapaak is not a “commercial” film and was released across only 1700 screens - a revenue that’s almost double the cost of the film (including international box-office) is a very good sign.

What right-wing trolls need to understand is that people do not stay away from theatres just because of a random boycott call on Twitter. The success of Aamir Khan’s Dangal, the actor’s first release after his controversial comments about intolerance in India, is a good example.