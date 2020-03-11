Wanted to Raise Awareness That Violence Is Wrong: ‘Thappad’ Writer

She added, “In fact after when sir thought of the idea and when I wrote the entire first draft, there were many people who said, “Sir we still think that this is wrong, that why she is leaving, they should make up, she should forgive, he should say this”. But see the first draft is the first draft, it doesn’t mean anything it’s just whatever conversations are happening are now on paper. So, we took all of that feedback, we went back and rewrote, rewrote, rewrote. But after they saw the film, I mean I am not even exaggerating, those same people came and told us that it’s a good thing that “it’s good all of you did this, we completely agree.”