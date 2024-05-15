No Caricatures: ‘Heeramandi’ & ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ Defy Muslim Character Clichés

An adaptation of Andaleeb Wajid’s 2016 novel 'Asmara’s Summer', Dil Dosti Dilemma is Prime Video’s latest YA romcom. Directed by Debbie Rao, the frothy series has been on the platform’s Most Watched since it dropped at the end of April. Personally, it was the perfect watch after bingeing on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sprawling-but-middling Netflix offering, Heeramandi.

Set in pre-Independence Lahore’s infamous Heeramandi (Diamond Bazaar), the period drama is centered around the Shahi Mahal where Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) lords over her coterie of tawaifs (courtesans). This is where young nawabs of the city are sent to learn the art of conversation, tehzeeb (etiquette) and, of course, love. Even as a rival courtesan ruffles feathers and a young poet finds love, the rumblings of the independence struggle reach a crescendo through the progression of the eight-part series.