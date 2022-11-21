Top 6 Moments of Karan Johar from Twinkle Khanna's Talk Show 'The Icons'
From struggling with body image issues to playing 'Sima Aunty' in Bollywood, top highlights from the episode.
Twinkle Khanna invited the filmmaker Karan Johar for a fun chat session for the latest episode of her talk show, 'The Icons'. The two have been friends for over 4 decades, and whenever the duo comes together for an interview, the tea is sure to be spilled.
In this hilarious yet heartwarming interview, Karan talked about his childhood struggles, bullying, body image issues to not finding love and playing cupid to Bollywood couples.
Here are some top highlights from the episode:
The Moment KJo Knew He Is Going To Be Famous
KJo is undoubtedly one of the most popular filmmakers in India. But, unlike his outgoing personality now, Karan revealed that as a child, he was very awkward and shy, and had problems fitting in with other children of his age. Karan decided to work on his personality and became part of the drama and debate clubs at his school which was the turning point in his life.
He recalled the exact moment when he realised that he was going to be popular in his life.
On Bullying and Struggles With Body Image Issues
During the interview, Karan spoke about his vulnerability and struggles with his own body since childhood. He told Twinkle how even after 50 years, he has not been able to accept his body, and being in the spotlight has added to the pressure.
He further revealed how he was bullied for being overweight, dressing differently and not fitting in the typical cis-het perception. He was teased and called 'Pansy' which hit him the hardest.
Karan Revealed His Inspiration Behind KWK
Even before Karan began hosting his famous talk show Koffee with Karan, he was inspired to host one. One of the major inspirations for him came from India's first talk show, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan, hosted by the late actor Tabassum. He even told his father, Yash Johar once that he wanted to become Tabassum when he grows up! Karan also talked fondly about Simi Garewal and her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.
Karan Johar the Bollywood's 'Sima Aunty'
While Karan has been known to poke around people's love lives, what we may not know is that Karan is actually a matchmaker in the industry or as Twinkle likes to call him the 'Sima Aunty' of Bollywood. Karan is apparently known to introduce people and set them up together and well many couples have actually even gotten married!
Not just that, the matchmaking business seems to be a legacy that he learnt from his parents, Yash and Hiroo Johar. Over the years Karan is keeping up with the tradition and finds real happiness in bringing people together. In fact, Vidya Balan once called and thanked Karan on her wedding anniversary, for introducing her to her now husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Singlehood and Struggles With Love
Despite being an unofficial matchmaker in Bollywood and creating some of the most romantic movies, Karan, in his own life has struggled with finding love. During the conversation, he spoke about missing the feeling of being in love and struggling to keep a steady relationship. After all the years of being single, he now feels comfortable with his relationship status. But as he said, he is still open to find a partner.
When Karan Signed ‘Lots of Love’ on Cheques
Being one of the most popular producers in India, Karan confessed that he barely knew anything about handling finances and funds when he began his career. In fact, he says he still has a difficult time. He recalled a hilarious incident when instead of signing the bank cheques, he gave his autographs instead and got yelled at by his father.
