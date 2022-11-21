Top 6 Moments of Karan Johar from Twinkle Khanna's Talk Show 'The Icons'

Karan Johar the Bollywood's 'Sima Aunty'

While Karan has been known to poke around people's love lives, what we may not know is that Karan is actually a matchmaker in the industry or as Twinkle likes to call him the 'Sima Aunty' of Bollywood. Karan is apparently known to introduce people and set them up together and well many couples have actually even gotten married!

Not just that, the matchmaking business seems to be a legacy that he learnt from his parents, Yash and Hiroo Johar. Over the years Karan is keeping up with the tradition and finds real happiness in bringing people together. In fact, Vidya Balan once called and thanked Karan on her wedding anniversary, for introducing her to her now husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur.