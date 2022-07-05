'Came Close To Marriage Thrice But God Saved Me': Sushmita Sen On Marriage
Sushmita also spoke about her journey as a mother in her interview with Twinkle Khanna.
Sushmita Sen in an interview with Twinkle Khanna spoke about her journey as a parent, actor and marriage. During her appearance on Tweak India's The Icons, in conversation with Twinkle Khanna, Sen opened up about motherhood and more.
In this particular episode, Sushmita opened up about her marriage. She spoke about a the journey of becoming a mother and how it changes her life, "Once I became a mother and Renee happened, forget Alisah, when Renee happened, there was no man thereafter, who came into my life and didn’t know my priority was her. There was no two ways about it. So, it wasn’t like, ‘I love you baby and I’ll do anything for you’, because I wasn’t that age, one. And two, I wasn’t giving false hopes anywhere. This was it. My daughter is very, very important to me, till a certain age, because she needs me. Now, I don’t expect anybody to come and share the responsibility with me, but never try and ask me to step away from it."
She also went on to add, "Luckily, I’ve met some very interesting men in my life, and the only reason I didn’t get married is because they were a letdown. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation, if anything, they’ve been very gracious. They have accepted people in my life with open arms, given everybody an equal measure of love and respect. It’s the most beautiful thing to watch. I came close to getting married thrice. All three times God saved me. I can’t tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God did protect me, but also because God protected these two kids, he can’t let me get into a messy affair.”
She also spoke about other aspects of her life - the struggles of adoption, her winning the Miss Universe pagent, how she navigated life as a single parent. The candid conversation also lead to talks about age, plastic surgery and more.
She also opened up about her experience working with Mahesh Bhatt during the filming of her first film.
