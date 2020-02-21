What US First Ladies Wore on Their First Visit to India

You might think that any US First Lady’s fashion would matter only in the age of social media, but no. For time immemorial, there’s a whole team that works on the outfits of US First Ladies visiting any country in the world. The styling has to be proper. And with Melania Trump visiting India for the first time, a wardrobe like her’s is bound to grab attention. She is bold and her fashion choices have made headlines in the past.

Ahead of Melania Trump’s first visit to India, here’s a look at what US First Ladies wore on their first trips to India.