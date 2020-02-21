Representing 1.5 Bn People, Modi has Advantage on Facebook: Trump

"I'm going to India next week, and we're talking about – you know, they have 1.5 billion people. And Prime Minister Modi is number two on Facebook, number two. Think of that. You know who number one is? Trump. You believe that? Number one. I just found out," Trump said during his commencement address at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony in Las Vegas.

As per official estimates, India's population currently is 1.3 billion people. Facebook pages on Thursday reflected that Modi is followed by 44 million people, while the account of Trump by 27 million. The US population is estimated to be 325 million.