Dear Nawazuddin, It's Hurtful to See You Speak Such Loosely About Depression

Dear Nawazuddin Siddiqui,

Given that India is the most depressed country in the world and Indians have the highest suicide rates, it would be an understatement to say that mental health attracts heaps of stigma in the country.

What I ask of you is to, please, not add to the already-piling taboo.

Apart from being a massively celebrated actor in India, you are especially revered by rural audiences for your humble beginnings. Many look up to you and use your work ethic as a yardstick of success; which is precisely why hearing your dismissive remarks is both hurtful and harmful for many.

When you first spoke about depression in an interview with Mashable India, and claimed that, “Nobody gets depressed in the village, everybody is happy (translated from Hindi)”, many flocked to your defense – assuming you were trying to highlight the lack of awareness surrounding mental illnesses in rural India.

Because you couldn’t have just outright denied the existence of depression in villages, right?