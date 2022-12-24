'Cirkus' Honest Review: This Comedy Of Errors Has No Comedy, Only Errors

Let's get this one thing out of the way: I'm not a Rohit Shetty fan.

Our perception of humor just doesn't align. But I've found myself rewatching films like Golmaal 3 quite a few times; you know why? Because when there's no logic or nuances being offered, you can at the very least bank on being entertained. And the Golmaal franchise does that very efficiently.

But Shetty's latest Ranveer Singh-starrer film, Cirkus falls flat at the entertainment front too. Here are my honest thoughts after watching the film: