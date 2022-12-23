Here's What Ranveer Singh Did After Rohan Shrestha Shared His Picture With Messi
Call yourself a photoshop expert? Check out Ranveer Singh's new Instagram post.
Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently attended the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, is a self-confessed Lionel Messi fan. When photographer Rohan Shrestha posted a reel from his shoot with the Argentina footballer on 23 December, Ranveer had a hilarious response.
Taking to Instagram, the Cirkus actor photoshopped himself into Rohan and Messi's picture and shared it with an amusing caption that read, "Just because you know photoshop doesn’t mean you photoshop me out @rohanshrestha."
Here, take a look:
Soon after, several fans and celebrities reacted to Ranveer's goofy post and left laughing emojis in the comments section. Rohan also commented on the post and wrote, "HAHAHHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAH."
Earlier today, Rohan shared a reel from his photoshoot with Messi on his Instagram account. Ranveer commented on his post and wrote, "Living the dream!"
Take a look at his post here:
On the work front, Ranveer is currently shooting for filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film is slated for its theatrical release on 28 April 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Ranveer Singh Lionel Messi Rohan Shrestha
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.