Deepika Padukone Is All Set to Star as Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty’s Next

The Singham director said to a reporter during the song launch, "Everyone keeps asking me when I'll introduce 'Lady Singham.' Deepika Padukone will star as Lady Singham in Singham Again. She is my lady bomb from the cop universe, and we're going to start working together on it next year."

The new song marks the cameo appearance of Deepika in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Cirkus starring Ranveer, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde, among others.