Deepika Padukone Is All Set to Star as Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty’s Next
Deepika Padukone will star alongside Ajay Devgn.
Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone threw an electrifying performance at the 'Current Laga Re' song launch, in Mumbai, on Thursday. During the event the director of the film Rohit Shetty also disclosed that Deepika will star in his next movie. She will join his cop universe as well by being the first female cop of his Singham series. She is going to star alongside Ajay Devgn.
The Singham director said to a reporter during the song launch, "Everyone keeps asking me when I'll introduce 'Lady Singham.' Deepika Padukone will star as Lady Singham in Singham Again. She is my lady bomb from the cop universe, and we're going to start working together on it next year."
The new song marks the cameo appearance of Deepika in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Cirkus starring Ranveer, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde, among others.
Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series, lead by Ajay Devgn. Ranveer, who is also part of the cop universe eassys the role of Simmba.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.