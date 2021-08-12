'Sulli Deals': No Arrest Made Because We Are Muslim, Say Women Seeking Probe

Over one month and two FIRs – by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police – later, not a single arrest has been made in connection with the 'Sulli Deals' controversy.

In a disturbing display of selective misogyny targeting Muslim women, photos of hundreds of them were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub – by the name of 'Sulli Deals.'

Sulla or Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslims.

While the app came to light on 4 July, the Delhi Police filed an FIR after social media furor on 8 July.