'Sulli Deals': How Photos of Muslim Women Were Misused On a GitHub App

In a disturbing display of selective misogyny targeting Muslim women, photos of hundreds of them were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub – by the name of 'Sulli Deals' – on Sunday, 4 July. Sulla or Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslims.

The app came to light when people started sharing their 'deal of the day' on Twitter, but it has since been removed by GitHub.