'Sulli Deals': DCW Notice to Delhi Police After Muslim Women's Photos Misused

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday, 7 July, issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the 'Sulli Deals' app controversy – where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent.

'Sulli' or 'Sulla' is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslims.

The DCW has sought response from the police by 12 July. The panel has asked for a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused identified and arrested, and a report on action taken.