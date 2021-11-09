Delhi Man Held for Acid Attack on Woman Who Rejected His Advances

A 26-year-old woman was critically injured after her 23-year-old neighbour, identified as Montu, allegedly tied up her up and threw acid on her in Delhi’s Bawana on 3 November. The incident took place inside the accused's home, cops told The Quint.

The woman suffered third degree burns and is fighting for her life in a neighbourhood hospital.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code's Section 326A, which lays down the punishment for acid attacks, based on the woman's statement.

According to the police, the man repeatedly approached the woman for marriage, but was turned down each time.