Delhi Man Held for Acid Attack on Woman Who Rejected His Advances
The woman suffered third degree burns and is fighting for her life.
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of physical violence. Reader discretion is advised.)
A 26-year-old woman was critically injured after her 23-year-old neighbour, identified as Montu, allegedly tied up her up and threw acid on her in Delhi’s Bawana on 3 November. The incident took place inside the accused's home, cops told The Quint.
A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code's Section 326A, which lays down the punishment for acid attacks, based on the woman's statement.
According to the police, the man repeatedly approached the woman for marriage, but was turned down each time.
What Happened?
In her statement, the woman added that she shifted to a new neighbourhood in the Pooth Khurd area along with her husband, following stalking and constant harassment by the accused. However, he shifted to the same area as well.
On the day of the incident, Montu asked the woman to leave her husband and live with him. When she refused again, he tied her hands and attacked her with acid before running away.
He was arrested on 6 November from Bihar's Buxar area, where he had escaped to after the attack.
Attack on Cops
During police investigations, the accused confessed that he had also planned to shoot the woman dead with a country-made pistol. He had hid it in a secluded place in Bawana, and planned to use it if her husband 'meddled' between them, he said.
While the cops took him to the location to retrieve the pistol, the accused open fired at the police.
In their defence, the policemen fired a bullet which hit his right leg.
A separate case has been lodged against him under Section 186/353/307/27 of Arms Act for attempt to murder and attacking police personnel on duty.
