Iranian Athlete Elnaz Rekabi 'Missing' After Competing in Seoul Without Hijab

Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has reportedly gone missing after she defied the Islamic Republic's rules in the Asian Climbing Competitions finals held in South Korea, where she performed without a hijab.

Local media in Iran reported on Tuesday, 18 October, that Rekabi will be directly sent to the Evin prison upon reaching the Tehran airport. As per IranWire, she had been taken to the Iranian embassy in Seoul to ensure that she could be flown home earlier with minimal scrutiny.