Iranian Athlete Elnaz Rekabi 'Missing' After Competing in Seoul Without Hijab
Elnaz Rekabi has become the second Iranian athlete to shun the Iranian regime's hijab mandate.
Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has reportedly gone missing after she defied the Islamic Republic's rules in the Asian Climbing Competitions finals held in South Korea, where she performed without a hijab.
Local media in Iran reported on Tuesday, 18 October, that Rekabi will be directly sent to the Evin prison upon reaching the Tehran airport. As per IranWire, she had been taken to the Iranian embassy in Seoul to ensure that she could be flown home earlier with minimal scrutiny.
According to BBC Persian, Rekabi's friends have been unable to contact her since Sunday night. A source indicated to the BBC that Rekabi's passport and mobile phone were taken from her.
The Iran embassy in Seoul, however, has denied the "fake, false news" regarding Rekabi, and has maintained that she departed from Seoul on Tuesday morning along with other members of her team.
Who Is Elnaz Rekabi?
Elnaz Rekabi, 33, is hailed as the first woman from Iran to win a medal at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Championships in 2021, where she won bronze.
While she finished fourth in last the Combined Boulder and Lead final in Seoul this year, her performance was broadcast across the world and was appreciated widely for its historic defiance of the hijab diktat.
She is the second athlete from Iran to shun the mandatory hijab rule imposed by the nation's regime since the Iranian Revolution in 1979.
Before Rekabi, boxer Sadaf Khadem had competed without a headscarf in an international match in France in 2019. Khadem remains in France following her subsequent exile from Iran and the issuance of an arrest warrant against her.
'Hijab Becomes a Problem When It's Hot': Rekabi's Old Interview
In an interview with Euronews in 2016, Elnaz Rekabi had spoken about the difficulty of practising her sport while donning a hijab.
"At the beginning, it was a little bizarre for the other athletes, who were curious about a girl wearing a scarf on her head and an outfit that covered the arms and legs whilst competing inside in such a hot temperature," she had shared.
"For sure, when it's hot, the hijab becomes a problem. During the competition, your body needs to evacuate the heat. But we have tried to create an outfit ourselves that respects the hijab and is compatible with practicing the sport of climbing."Elnaz Rekabi to Euronews in 2016
Rekabi's daring act of assertion in Seoul against the Iranian administration's laws for women comes amid large-scale protests in the country in recent weeks.
At least 215 people have died in the demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as per Iran Human Rights. Amini is believed to have died in custody on 16 September after she was tortured by the morality police for breaching the dress code.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and gender
Topics: Iran Hijab Iran Hijab Protests
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.