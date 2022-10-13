Hands Off My Hijab: Be It Iran or India, Can Women Retain Their Fire and Fury?

The clampdown on contemporary feminist movements in France, USA and India has highlighted that in the globalised world in which we live, a women’s movement needs to change in approach to establish an impact on a larger feminist discourse. If the movement did not change its approach, the consequences would be similar. Because government, theocratic or autocratic, under its patriarchal gaze and subjectivity, has more powerful agencies to censor women’s demonstrations. And once the women agencies, especially the global support start to fizzle out under the geo-political pressure, the females of a specific movement and region are left alone to fight for their dignity.

Hence the duty of a progressive society for safeguarding women’s agencies is to start amalgamating all the women-centric protests into a single feminist project so that the movements remain relevant. We cannot view what’s happening in Iran, France, USA and India through a different prism. Women are marginalised; their agencies are taken away; their dignity is compromised under the patriarchal gaze and subjectivity- and thereby, it’s time that a morally conscious society starts talking about these movements in one breadth.

Moreover, it’s the duty of intellectuals, civil society and media houses to subjugate the idealist approach of discussing each movement separately. The more fragmented women’s agency, the more powerful government would be in obliterating the movement.

Thus, examining the women’s fight for bodily integrity in India, the USA, and France is vital while discussing the Iranian anti-hijab protest because by following this accumulative approach, we can broaden the feminist discourse and turn a movement into a revolution.

A revolution for a better future or as it says, ‘Vive la revolution’ – long live the revolution.

(Satkirti Sinha is a PhD research scholar in the Performing Arts department at DMU University, Leicester. His areas of expertise are Folk Culture, Dalit Theology, Performance Politics, Feminist Theory, Post-Colonial Theory, and Sexual Politics. )