Element of Misogyny: Pelosi, Twitter on Elizabeth Warren's Exit

Senator Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters and the media outside her home, Thursday, 5 March, 2020, in Cambridge, after she dropped out of the Democratic presidential race.
Senator Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters and the media outside her home, Thursday, 5 March, 2020, in Cambridge, after she dropped out of the Democratic presidential race.(Photo: AP)

A total of six women sought nomination as Democratic party’s presidential race began a year ago. But as Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race on Thursday, 5 March, Tulsi Gabbard remained the last woman standing – with a head-to-head race between former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

The exit of Warren, whose electrified progressives with her “plan for everything” and strong message of economic populism, left people on Twitter “disappointed”, with people expressing that there are ceilings that are still waiting to be broken.

‘Deep-rooted Gender Bias’: Nancy Pelosi

Leading the charge was Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking woman in the United States government.

“I so wish that we had a woman president of the United States, and we came so close to doing that. I do think there’s a certain element of misogyny.”
Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi became the first female speaker of the House after 2006 elections, and said that the bias against female presidential candidates isn’t “mean spirited” but reflects a more deep-seated gender divisions in society.

‘More Cracks in The Ceiling’

Emotional men and women took to Twitter, calling Warren a “joyful warrior” who fought the barriers that hold women back. Tweeple said that she ran for president because that’s “what girls do.”

#WarrentoBernie Trends on Twitter

While Sanders applauded Warren’s “issue-oriented” campaign, people on Twitter expressed that they were “heartbroken” but will have to switch sides.

‘Little Girls Will Have to Wait’

For much of the past year, her campaign had all the markers of success, robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising and a sprawling political infrastructure that featured staffers on the ground across the country.

“We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together — what you have done — has made a lasting difference. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters.”

Warren’s voice cracked when she talked about meeting so many little girls while campaigning around the country for the past year and knowing they “are going to have to wait four more years,” at least, to see a woman in the White House.

US President Donald Trump too reacted, but saying that she cost “crazy Bernie” the nomination.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

