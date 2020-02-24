How Does ‘Namaste Trump’ Benefit PM Modi and US President?

The Eagle has landed. The US president is in India, and day one of ‘Namaste Trump’ has come to a close, with ALL eyes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Trump arrived in India on 24 February. As Air Force One touched down, the US president, first lady Melania and daughter Ivanka received a red carpet welcome, complete with a display of traditional music and dance by hundreds of artists, at the airport itself.

The Modi government has spared no expense for the 2-day trip, which is Trump’s first standalone official visit to India as US President.