Men on This Stage Have Lost 10 Polls: Warren at Democratic Debate
The gender controversy over Democrat US presidential candidate escalated on Wednesday, 15 January, after Elizabeth Warren went on the offensive during the Iowa Democrat debate, saying that her male compatriots have lost 10 elections.
“Keep in mind that the men on this stage have lost ten elections. The only people on this stage who have won every race are the women - Amy and me,” she said, referring to Amy Klobuchar.
How the Controversy Began
The 'gender question' erupted between two leading Democrat candidates - Warren and Bernie Sanders after a CNN report suggested that in a 2018 meeting Sanders had told Warren that a woman could not win the White House in 2020.
Sanders, however, has denied the report since then.
“It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win,” Sanders said in a statement.
Warren further stressed the issue by drawing a parallel to Barrack Obama.
"In 2008, people asked if an African American could be elected president of the United States. We said yes, stood behind our candidate—and changed America," she said making a case for a woman president.
Warren Refused to Shake Hands With Sanders?
The speculations over rift between the two Democrat candidates did not end with Warren’s speech as a number of people suggested, posting video clippings, that she refused to shake hands with Sanders ate the end of the debate.
