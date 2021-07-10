Dowry Not 'Thing of Past': Women's Deaths Keep Fading Into Statistics

Vismaya Nair is now a household name in urban India. The 24-year-old – a victim of domestic violence and dowry harassment – was found dead in her husband's house in Kerala's Kollam district on 21 June.

But soon, her story will be forgotten, and she, too, will become just another data point in the endless dowry deaths statistics of India.

Like 24-year-old Ayesha Banu from Ahmedabad, who ended her life by jumping into the Sabarmati in March, stating that she was repeatedly harassed for dowry by her husband. Or 25-year-old Rashika Agarwal from Kolkata, who jumped to death from her husband's house in February, after his family 'blamed' her for Rs 7 crore as dowry.

A Vismaya Nair or an Ayesha Banu or a Rashika Agarwal become victims of dowry deaths roughly every hour in India, as per the National Crime Records Bureau 2019 data. They become a victim of cruelty by their husband or in-laws every four minutes, over the same reason.