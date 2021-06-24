Vismaya’s Dowry Death: Normalise Divorce, Not Abusive Marriages

Let me paint you a brief picture of where we stand today.

Do you think urban India has ‘accepted’ divorce as a concept? Think again. Snap out of the bubble.

With my own personal experience of having a supportive family throughout my divorce, I too once believed we’re progressing. Maybe we are, at a snail’s pace, I thought. But it was only when I started interacting with more people who’ve been through a divorce that I understood the gravity of it.