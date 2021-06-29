Domestic Violence, Dowry: Does Kerala Merit Its 'Progressive' Tag?

In a more recent case, Geetha (name changed), who was 22 when she got married, said her husband turned out to be abusive after marriage. “He was dealing with some psychological issues, which I was not aware of. After I got to know about it, they did not let me get in touch with my family. He would abuse me frequently and broke my phone also. I stayed in their flat without being in touch with anyone for a very long time. I finally figured out a way to reach out to my family and finally managed to escape.”

Apart from the above anecdotes, the recent deaths in dowry-related cases in Kerala reveal unseen cracks in society, that have grown deeper over the years, with their roots in patriarchy. What is practised in Kerala is not very different from the orthodox practices that are followed in other parts of the country. There is a vast divide that has come about in what is perceived to be a progressive society and what is practised back at home.

As Rekha Raj, an activist and writer, puts it, “Domestic violence is an everyday reality of Kerala. It has been considered acceptable – a man to abuse his wife. Ironically, you could be a progressive person in public, but you could be religious and patriarchal in domestic spaces. There is a deep-rooted hypocrisy.”

With Kerala having the highest female literacy and sex ratio, there is a utopian idea of the state having an ideal society.