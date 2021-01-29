Budget 2021: How Can More Women Join Workforce? Economist Answers

India’s job market took a tumultuous hit in March 2020 – after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country not only visibly freezing opportunities but also throwing lakhs of people out of work.

At least four out of ten women in India lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, reveals an analysis of the latest Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)’s Consumer Pyramids Household Survey (CPHS) data. An estimated 17 million women have been left jobless, in both the formal and informal sectors, between March and April 2020, owing to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.