More Funds Needed to Get Tap Water to Rural Homes: Budget 2021-22

In India, seven percent of the population or 91 million people, are without basic water supply, as per a 2019 joint report by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund. Despite a 14 percentage-point jump in basic access to water supply over 17 years to 2017, nearly 600 million Indians face ‘high to extreme water stress’.

As the Centre readies the annual Budget , expected to focus on reviving India's pandemic-hit economy, experts emphasise the need to ensure basic access to water and sanitation. The water Budget is even more crucial this year — access to clean water, hand washing and sanitation is vital to control the spread of COVID-19, but is a key challenge for India, as IndiaSpend reported in June 2020. The pandemic has claimed more than 1,53,000 lives in India so far.