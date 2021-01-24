Budget 2021: Memories, as India Awaits Sitharaman’s 100-Year Tryst

He was an ex-IAS officer from Bihar who did the unthinkable of quitting the civil service to hitch his political wagon with the maverick Chandrashekhar. He was the finance minister during that six-month aberration of governance in 1990, when the Kuwait War almost forced India’s economy to implode. Legend has it that he had authored large chunks of the emergency rescue act that destiny had willed for Dr Manmohan Singh, his successor in 1991, to unveil. While the authenticity of this myth shall forever be challenged, eight years later Yashwant Sinha did become a ‘regular’ finance minister in Prime Minister Vajpayee’s first NDA government in 1998, and kept the job when Vajpayee was re-elected in 1999.

Sinha was the archetypal tragic hero of a Shakespearean tale. He had to steer the economy through unimaginable turbulence caused by the post nuclear test sanctions, the Asian currency crisis, and the Kargil war. Hand on heart, he did a stout job. His seminal contribution – besides breaking with the colonial hangover of the budget speech at 5 pm – was a massive rationalisation/reduction of excise taxes. He deregulated the petroleum industry and allowed mortgages to be tax-deductible, creating conditions for a housing boom. He also ushered in perhaps the lowest interest rate regime India had ever experienced until then. While he is never given full credit for it, this duality of low taxes and interest rates created the tailwinds for a classical economic takeoff in the early 2000s.

Unfortunately, Unit Trust of India blew up in his face, and he was honourably discharged from the finance ministry, swapping portfolios with Jaswant Singh and walking over to the foreign office.

I remember a late evening call with him just around his exit.

Yashwant Sinha (sounding a trifle subdued): I understand that you are running a full show mapping my time at finance. I hope you will be fair. I was dealt a very tough hand. But look at the macro-economic variables, especially low interest rates, that I am leaving behind. If nothing else, this will reignite our economy.

I nodded silently into the phone, promising to be clinically objective. I wonder whether I was.