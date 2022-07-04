ADVERTISEMENT

Offline With An Internet Star: A Day In The Life Of Ruhee Dosani

Did you know internet sensation Ruhee Dosani has a full- time 9-5 job? Watch the video to know more.

Abira Dhar
Published
NEON
1 min read

When the world was locked indoors, this woman was dancing her way into people's hearts. Ruhee Dosani, an Indian content creator, based in the USA became the talk of the town when her fun Bollywood dance videos with her American friends went viral. And since then, there was no stopping her. Recently she came down to India and made the biggest names in Bollywood dance to her tunes.

The Quint decided to meet this internet sensation who was meeting up content creators to collaborate and help them. As a bonus, we also met Aditya Roy Kapur in between! Watch the video for more.

Also Read

Aamir Khan Does Bhangra With Ruhee Dosani in a Delightful Surprise for Fans

Aamir Khan Does Bhangra With Ruhee Dosani in a Delightful Surprise for Fans

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×