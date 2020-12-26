All About the Most Viral Instagrammers You Followed in 2020

During the lockdown, when the world was dealing with the pandemic, light hearted content turned out to be a saving grace. Whether it was entertainment on OTT platforms or apps such as Instagram, entertainment made sure we get through.

This was also a good time for some digital content creators, who rose to fame during the lockdown. When people were low on creativity and couldn't pull themselves to be productive, people like Yashraj Mukhate, Ronit Ashra, Niharika NM, Ruhee Dosani and Snehil Mehra kept churning videos after videos to keep their followers entertained.

Yashraj Mukhate's 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' broke the internet, with people constantly humming the song he created out of a viral meme video. Mukhate didn't just stop at that, he has been since creating (what the people have termed as) music memes. He has delivered gems like 'Twada Kutta Tommy', 'Biggni Shoot' and many more. Talking to The Quint, Mukhate says, "The internet fame is turning into offers. Every other day something new happens and I am still trying to wrap my head around what's happening."

He says he started with about nine thousand followers in March, which has now grown to a family of over a million on Instagram and three million on YouTube.