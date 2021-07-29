Aditya Roy Kapur to Star in Hindi Remake of Tamil Film Thadam
The Hindi remake of Thadam, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, will be directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar.
Aditya Roy Kapur is set to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Thadam. The movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and Murad Khetani (Cine1 Studios), and directed by Vardhan Ketkar.
The makers of the untitled project announced the news on social media. “We're excited to announce our next, a thriller, starring #AdityaRoyKapur in a double role for the first time. Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, #Thadam, to be directed by #VardhanKetkar. Produced by #BhushanKumar's @TSeries & @MuradKhetani . @aseem_arora,” Cine1 Studios tweeted.
Thadam, which released in March 2019, is written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. It stars Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, Vidya Pradeep and Smruthi Venkat. The movie revolved around a murder investigation involving look-alike suspects. The film was remade in Telugu starring Ram Pothineni in the lead, titled Red.
