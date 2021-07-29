Aditya Roy Kapur to Star in Hindi Remake of Tamil Film Thadam

The makers of the untitled project announced the news on social media. “We're excited to announce our next, a thriller, starring #AdityaRoyKapur in a double role for the first time. Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, #Thadam, to be directed by #VardhanKetkar. Produced by #BhushanKumar's @TSeries & @MuradKhetani . @aseem_arora,” Cine1 Studios tweeted.