Shaheen Bagh Protesters Not Stopping School Buses, Then Who Is?
I stay in Sarita Vihar in Delhi and earlier my travel time to the school where I teach was only 15 to 20 minutes but for the last few weeks it has doubled due to closure of Kalindi Kunj road. This is not because of the Shaheen Bagh protesters. They are not stopping my school bus.
It's the police that has closed down a massive area. They are not letting you go through. And the whole idea behind this is for us to get so irritated and absolutely upset about the protesters sitting there and making them out to be the reason for us not being able to pass through.
I was in the school bus when we were stopped at the barricades from Noida-side to Kalindi Kunj. The police asked us to turn around the bus as we didn’t have a special permission. The school authorities have been visiting the police station to find out why they are not being allowed. The school is not getting the special permission. Every day the school authorities go there and stand there for the whole day.
Why Is There No Communication?
The protesters are not being addressed by the government. They have just been left abandoned there.
There is nobody to answer them because of which there is prolonging. So much of inconvenience could have been avoided had the government talked.
They are as Indian as I am. And they are as much citizens of the country as I am.
More Fearful To See The Policemen Than The Protesters
It's more fearful to see the policemen with the guns there. There are small schools inside Shaheen Bagh which are still running.
I have friends there who told me that they are coming out and they are enjoying the sun outside. Can you enjoy the sun at a violent protest?
The Quint reached out to senior police officials but received no response.
