Shaheen Bagh Protesters Not Stopping School Buses, Then Who Is?

I stay in Sarita Vihar in Delhi and earlier my travel time to the school where I teach was only 15 to 20 minutes but for the last few weeks it has doubled due to closure of Kalindi Kunj road. This is not because of the Shaheen Bagh protesters. They are not stopping my school bus.

It's the police that has closed down a massive area. They are not letting you go through. And the whole idea behind this is for us to get so irritated and absolutely upset about the protesters sitting there and making them out to be the reason for us not being able to pass through.