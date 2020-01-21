‘Takes 2 Hours to Commute’: Motorists on Kalindi Kunj Blockade

The road that connects Faridabad to Noida via Kalindi Kunj has been blocked since December 2019, causing a jam every day. Commuters are stuck for long periods of time, making it an everyday hassle. This leaves us with no option but to find alternate routes to get to work on time. Sometimes, this involves going off-road.

The situation of traffic has been like this for a while now. The government says it is handling the matter but it’s been over a month and there's a jam on this road every day. I spoke to a few commuters on their bikes on the morning of 17 January who, too, have been facing similar hassles.