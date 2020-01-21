‘Takes 2 Hours to Commute’: Motorists on Kalindi Kunj Blockade
Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
Cameraperson: Shiv Kumar Maurya
The road that connects Faridabad to Noida via Kalindi Kunj has been blocked since December 2019, causing a jam every day. Commuters are stuck for long periods of time, making it an everyday hassle. This leaves us with no option but to find alternate routes to get to work on time. Sometimes, this involves going off-road.
The situation of traffic has been like this for a while now. The government says it is handling the matter but it’s been over a month and there's a jam on this road every day. I spoke to a few commuters on their bikes on the morning of 17 January who, too, have been facing similar hassles.
Loading...
Surender Awasthi, who drives every day from Faridabad to Noida, said it takes him around two hours to travel.
There is no option but to go off-road, he added.
Another commuter, NK Singh, echoed the sentiment.
Everyone I spoke to questioned the Delhi Traffic Police and its efforts to divert the traffic.
The Delhi High Court has also asked police to look into the matter as the protests at Shaheen Bagh are still ongoing.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)