‘Takes 2 Hours to Commute’: Motorists on Kalindi Kunj Blockade

Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
Cameraperson: Shiv Kumar Maurya

The road that connects Faridabad to Noida via Kalindi Kunj has been blocked since December 2019, causing a jam every day. Commuters are stuck for long periods of time, making it an everyday hassle. This leaves us with no option but to find alternate routes to get to work on time. Sometimes, this involves going off-road.

The situation of traffic has been like this for a while now. The government says it is handling the matter but it’s been over a month and there's a jam on this road every day. I spoke to a few commuters on their bikes on the morning of 17 January who, too, have been facing similar hassles.

Surender Awasthi, who drives every day from Faridabad to Noida, said it takes him around two hours to travel.

“We commute like this. Every day there is so much traffic. What can one do?”

There is no option but to go off-road, he added.

“I have to cross the nullah and a village to make my way. Sometimes, they too object to us crossing through.”

Another commuter, NK Singh, echoed the sentiment.

“Commuting has become a task. We leave at 6 pm from work and reach home at 9 pm.”

Everyone I spoke to questioned the Delhi Traffic Police and its efforts to divert the traffic.

“We have to make a journey through all these potholes. It has been 35 days, no one, including the authorities, is willing to listen.”
Tej Prakash

The Delhi High Court has also asked police to look into the matter as the protests at Shaheen Bagh are still ongoing.

“Nothing is being done. They could have widened a side of the road or partitioned it. But nothing is being done. There are a few traffic personnel here. Some help divert traffic, some don’t bother.”
BN Jha

