'Punjabi University's Fee Hike Decision Pushing Many Of Us Out Of Institution'

There is no denying the fact that private education in India is a luxury not all can afford. This becomes one of the major reasons for students to turn towards public education subsidised by the government. What will happen if public education, too, becomes unaffordable?

Punjabi University, a government run university in Patiala, has increased the fees of various courses from 3% to 109%. Many of us won’t be able to bear this cost of our education which will lead us to leave our education.