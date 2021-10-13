'With No Coach, We Watch Neeraj Chopra's Videos To Learn Javelin Throw'

When Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on 7 August 2021 in javelin throw, that was the biggest day of my life. His glory not only brought fame and respect to India, it also gave a new life to the sport.

I have been practising javelin throw with my friend at Madhu Nagar, for almost three years. Not many people over here knew about the sport and in fact, they used to think that javelin was a stick.