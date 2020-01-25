Dear India, I am Sorry, If you Feel Threatened or Unsafe Today
Dear India,
Your journey right from Independence till today is incredible. But over the years, we have noticed the bond everyone shares now, is not what it used to be. That connection seems to be lost somewhere. We may be different within us but that is what makes us unique. We are a nation which is known for “unity in diversity.”
After all these years, I just want to ask you, do you completely feel Independent? And if not, then we are the ones who are responsible for this. I am sure looking at the current scenario, you feel threatened and unsafe.
You must be worried by this unseen rift between the government and the people. But let me assure you one thing, this scenario won’t remain for long. Being a part of this beautiful nation, it’s our responsibility to maintain the peace, unity, safety, social values, democracy and equality, which will eventually bring social justice.
We the people of India, assure you that no matter how bad the scenario is, we will fight it together. We will always work towards the betterment of the nation. Our patriotism isn't restricted for Independence Day and Republic Day; it will remain till our last breath.
Yours sincerely,
Nilima Pulate
