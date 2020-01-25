Dear India, I am Sorry, If you Feel Threatened or Unsafe Today

Dear India,

Your journey right from Independence till today is incredible. But over the years, we have noticed the bond everyone shares now, is not what it used to be. That connection seems to be lost somewhere. We may be different within us but that is what makes us unique. We are a nation which is known for “unity in diversity.”

After all these years, I just want to ask you, do you completely feel Independent? And if not, then we are the ones who are responsible for this. I am sure looking at the current scenario, you feel threatened and unsafe.