Dear India,
Things will be better soon.
Whatever we are passing through, will end. And we will look forward to a better democratic system, more happiness and measures to address our population crisis.
And have more people less concerned with politics and more concern with other subjects. That’s what I would like to say to the country.
Love
Keki N Daruwalla
