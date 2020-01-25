Dear India, Life is Too Short to be Wasted on Hatred & Toxicity
Dear India,
If you have to emphasise the differences between us, do it to celebrate the fact that we are all different and yet we are all together in this predicament called life.
Life is too short to be wasted on toxicity, on hatred, on trying to kill each other. Don’t waste your time. Get a life. Find the love in your hearts.
Love,
Ranjit Hoskote
