Dear India, Where is the Equality in Our Country?

Now the second most evident but less acknowledged is gender-based inequality. The best example for gender-based discrimination is our Indian Parliament. How many women are there in Lok Sabha to represent those crores of women voters across India?

India witnessed a Nirbhaya in its capital city but we haven't seemed to have taken any strict actions to curb the menace. Instead, an old but less highlighted concept called victim shaming caught attention.

The miseries of the LGBTQ community of India is always ignored when we talk about such matters. Such people are heckled by society and ignored by the government.

Religion-based hatred is something that is our subconscious. We are xenophobic and we tend to start hating what we don’t understand or follow or different from our normal selves.

We talk of equality but we forget the northeastern part of India. The discrimination that a Northeast student faces in daily life can’t be compared with anything.

My idea of India was molded by the first page of every book that we read during our school time, that is the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, and I’m finding it difficult to be optimistic now. Are we looking or fighting for a concept that was there but never lived in?