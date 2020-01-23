Dear India, Can We Change Our Status From ‘Poor’ to ‘Empowered’?

Dear India,

I know that ‘unity in diversity’ is your strength. This strength helps you and your people fight and face all evils.

But, are we free from all evils? Why is there a huge gap between the rich few and a growing population of the poor? Why are wealth and power accumulated in the hands of the few, while the rest have to fight for even basic necessities like food, water, sanitation, and shelter?

Should we not address poverty as a negativity itself, and should we not fight it strongly so that your population is empowered?

I feel you will become stronger and more powerful if you are able to change the status of your people from ‘poor’ to ‘empowered’.