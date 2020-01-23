Dear India, Can We Change Our Status From ‘Poor’ to ‘Empowered’?
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Dear India,
I know that ‘unity in diversity’ is your strength. This strength helps you and your people fight and face all evils.
But, are we free from all evils? Why is there a huge gap between the rich few and a growing population of the poor? Why are wealth and power accumulated in the hands of the few, while the rest have to fight for even basic necessities like food, water, sanitation, and shelter?
Should we not address poverty as a negativity itself, and should we not fight it strongly so that your population is empowered?
I feel you will become stronger and more powerful if you are able to change the status of your people from ‘poor’ to ‘empowered’.
Loading...
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)