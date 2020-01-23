Dear India, Please Keep Intact the Ideals You are Known For

Dear India,



You are 30,000 years old.

You are unique.

Please do not change.

You are known for your Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (culture).

Please do not change.



You always welcome every religion.

You are tolerant. Please do not change.

You respect your women,

consider them ‘devis’.

You are safe. Please do not change.



You care for your people.

This is the India I know.

Please, do not change.



Sincerely,

An Indian