'Our Medical College In Bareilly Is Demanding Illegal Hostel Fee From Us'
Rajshree Medical College in Bareilly is asking students to pay Rs 3.5 lakh during internship period.
We are students of Rajshree Medical Research Institute, Bareilly, in Uttar Pradesh. We are of the 2017 batch. Our internship was due to start on 20 June, but it is yet to start because the college is demanding Rs 3.5 lakh as a hostel fee, which is against the circular released by National Medical Commission on 19 May 2022.
The college tuition fee at the time of admission was Rs 9.84 lakh, but we have been made to pay extra every year.
"We have been asked to pay extra Rs 1.46 lakh tuition fee, per student, per year, which is illegal and the case is pending in the court. The college doesn't give any documents that support this increase. We are being asked for this illegal fee."Manshi, Intern Doctor
"As 'security deposit', we had paid Rs 3 lakh during admissions. We were told that this is refundable. We were also told that this amount, Rs 3 lakh, would be adjusted in the final year's tuition and hostel fee, but that too hasn't happened. Nobody is talking about it and on top of that, we have been asked to pay extra in the name of hostel fee. Every year, we are asked to pay Rs 1.5 lakh extra in the name of internet charges."Mani Gupta, Intern Doctor
'We're Being Threatened'
We have been sitting on hunger strike since 22 June and college is threatening us with marks and attendance.
"We have been harassed. Earlier, we were not able to raise our voices because we had not passed our exams. We were threatened that the college will get us fail our exams. Due to hunger strike, the condition of our colleagues are worsening. In such a situation, instead of talking to us, the management is sending its staff members to threaten us."Vikas Kumar, Intern Doctor
In such hot weather, all of us are protesting but management doesn't care about coming out of their AC rooms and talking to us.
