'I Visited Noida Park; Found Litter, Non-Functional Fountain, Broken Lights'

The Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal and Green Park is a famous and iconic park that was built by the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, in Noida. Spread across 82 acres, the park is not in the best of its conditions.

I recently visited the memorial park that has statues of Dr B R Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram, and Mayawati. Before I could reach the hall where statues are placed, I was greeted with litter at several places.

Bits of trash were thrown all over the park. As far as I know, smoking is not allowed inside the park, yet cigarette wrappers could be found. A similar park that has been built in Lucknow is a lot more lively. In comparison to that, there are fewer people coming here.