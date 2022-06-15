'As Parents Facing Job Losses, We Can't Afford Delhi Private Schools' Fee Hikes'

Producer: Varsha Rani

Video Editor: Purendru Pritam

After the pandemic, private schools in Delhi increased their school fees. This has added to the woes of many parents, who have faced huge financial losses over the last two years due to COVID-19 and are still trying to cope with them.

As parents, we protested against the fee hike, but nothing has happened so far. There has been no response from the school authorities or the Delhi government.