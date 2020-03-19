My Sister Quarantined at Unknown Location, No Contact in Srinagar

This was the last conversation I had with my sister, who returned to Srinagar from Bangladesh via Kolkata on 19 March. Even after getting screened at Kolkata Airport, she was not allowed to go home.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, I understand that it is now procedure to be quarantined and tested. Unfortunately, as per our last conversation, there are no doctors present at the airport. It has been a long duration of travel for her but has unfortunately only got worse.