My Sister Quarantined at Unknown Location, No Contact in Srinagar
This was the last conversation I had with my sister, who returned to Srinagar from Bangladesh via Kolkata on 19 March. Even after getting screened at Kolkata Airport, she was not allowed to go home.
In light of the coronavirus outbreak, I understand that it is now procedure to be quarantined and tested. Unfortunately, as per our last conversation, there are no doctors present at the airport. It has been a long duration of travel for her but has unfortunately only got worse.
My sister had luckily run all tests before traveling and was fit to return home, but now stands exposed to the risk of contacting an infection because everyone from the flight has been housed in a big room outside the airport. That is risking everybody and authorities are doing nothing on ground.
She has been stranded there for a few hours now, without any facilities. Our parents are not being informed of her whereabouts either.
The rest, however, had to submit to the directions of the authorities and wait amidst all the chaos. After many hours, she called to inform that they are taking everyone to a quarantine facility. Which one? Where? She had no answers as she wept over the phone. There is no way to contact my sister for a long time because authorities had confiscated her phone too.
Finally, she called to tell us they were at a hotel and quarantine there with others. We do not know who is responsible for this, but immediate action must be taken. We need to do better to tackle the COVID-19 emergency.
(This is a developing story.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
