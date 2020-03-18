COVID-19: BMC’s Door-To-Door Awareness Helped After I Came From NY

As of today, the count of coronavirus victims in New York City is over 1,000, and more people continue to be detected and treated for the virus. The virus has disrupted lives in many ways, one of them being my graduate studies in Columbia University, New York.

The moment we were notified that our classes will now be shifted online for the rest of the semester, I had two choices. To either come home or stay quarantined in New York City. Things were escalating quickly in New York and every day we were being fed with anxiety, fear and information on possible lockdowns. I was quite impressed to see that India having recognised that the spread was happening through people coming into the country were quick to put restrictions on travel.